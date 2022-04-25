Flood Advisory issued for Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR HUTCHINSON...SOUTHERN HANSFORD...SOUTHERN SHERMAN...WESTERN ROBERTS...SOUTHWESTERN OCHILTREE...MOORE AND EAST CENTRAL HARTLEY COUNTIES At 1123 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles east of Pringle to 3 miles south of Stinnett to 8 miles northwest of Lake Meredith, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dumas, Borger, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Morse, Four Way, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
