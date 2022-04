• Tech entrepreneur Josh Linkner and a panel of accomplished Lawrence Technological University alumni are the headliners at Innovate 2022, an event for innovators to be held at LTU’s Southfield campus, April 26. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the free event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lear Auditorium in LTU’s University Technology and Learning Center (building 3 at ltu.edu/map). Free parking is available in Lots A and G off LTU’s 10 Mile Road entrance. The event will feature resources for innovators, lunch, raffle prizes, and networking. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/innovate-2022-tickets-294701599417.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO