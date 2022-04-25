ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Self Defense Will Be Argued in Killing

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

A Waterloo man will argue self defense when he goes to trial for the killing of his cousin in March, according to the...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bond hearing for juvenile held in slaying of Wisconsin girl

A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing. The juvenile was to appeared in adult court in Chippewa County, but prosecutors have not yet filed a criminal complaint in the case, according to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt's house located blocks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

Police file additional charges against suspect in Taboo Nightclub Shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have filed additional charges against Timothy Rush as part of their ongoing investigation in the Taboo Nightclub shooting that resulted in two people dying and 10 more being injured. 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush was previously charged with second-degree murder, willful injury, intimidation...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Daishawn Gills was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and robbery counts, while 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery counts. A third man, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is expected to plead guilty Thursday to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of 19-year-old DeVonte Swanks and his brother, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, as well as the brothers’ friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Waterloo, IA
Crime & Safety
KCCI.com

Two Iowa men guilty of second-degree murder in triple homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were found guilty Monday in thekilling of three teens on Des Moines’ south side in 2020. A third suspect is being tried separately and is anticipated to plead guilty on Thursday. Emmanuel Totaye, 21, and Daishawn Gills, 23, were found guilty of...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Self Defense#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Homicide By Vehicle In
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
The Independent

New Hampshire mother of 5-year-old found dead in the woods is charged with his murder

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods has been charged with his murder, according to prosecutors. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two murder charges "for purposely causing the death" of her son Elijah Lewis. She and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in mid October on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment after they allegedly asked other people to lie to Child Protective Services for them when social workers asked about the boy. Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts two weeks after he was reported missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Man guilty of firing assault rifle into ex’s house, later kidnapping her, new boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter at gunpoint

After a six-day federal jury trial, Keaton L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was found guilty of kidnapping, interstate stalking, and using a firearm to commit interstate stalking. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the conviction today. According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Entire panel of jurors released when 8 distraught people balk at deciding fate of confessed Parkland killer

A judge dismissed an entire panel of 60 jurors Monday afternoon after too many became visibly upset at the prospect of deciding the fate of the Parkland mass shooter. The emotional moment was the most challenging part of a day that otherwise went smoothly, but it served as a reminder of the passionate currents running through the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who is facing the death ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy