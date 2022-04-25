ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Educated Guesses and Wild Shots in the Dark

cheeseheadtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI gaze into my green and gold crystal ball and here’s what I see:. • Packer fans will watch the first round unfold and get uncontrollably excited when only one or two receivers have come off the board by the time Green Bay is on the clock. They will then experience...

cheeseheadtv.com

thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
Yardbarker

Pauline: Packers May Trade Out of First Round of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have 11 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Two of these picks are coming in the first round. The Packers had the 28th overall pick in the Draft anyway. Green Bay received the 22nd overall pick as part of the Davante Adams trade. Many NFL fans and analysts have projected the Packers to use at least one of these picks on a wide receiver. However, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Packers may trade out of the first round if a premier wide receiver does not fall to them: “Otherwise, sources say they expect the Packers to trade out of Round 1 and look for a receiver later in the draft.”
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Hot 104.7

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will certainly be one of the teams to watch throughout this year’s NFL Draft. After trading star wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas, the Packers have a lot of ammunition in this year’s draft, and many will be curious to see how it is spent later this week and weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rapoport: Packers “Should Be In the Mix” for Deebo Samuel

The NFL offseason has been flush with star players changing teams. Whether it be a trade or free agency, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding certain NFL stars. One of the latest names to appear in trade rumors is that of Deebo Samuel, the All Pro wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers. While there are several teams who may desire to trade for the disgruntled wide receiver, the Packers are a team that keeps being brought up. Of course, the Packers lost their own All Pro wide receiver in Davante Adams when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Today on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport addressed the Packers and Deebo Samuel rumors.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Shailene Woodley ‘Done’ With Aaron Rodgers: Reports

Less than two months after attempting to rekindle her relationship with Aaron Rodgers, it appears that Shailene Woodley is reportedly done with the famous Green Bay Packers quarterback. The former couple previously ended their engagement earlier this year. A source exclusively revealed to E! News that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Will Be ‘Heavily Involved’ In Wideout Development

With the NFL Draft scheduled for later this week, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Monday about this year’s wide receiver class. It’s unclear if Rodgers will have a say in who the Packers select in the draft, but Gutekunst did say the four-time MVP will play a huge role when it comes to developing their receiving corps.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Should Trade for Two-Time 700 Yard Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a receiver all off-season. They lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason but brought in Sammy Watkins last week. It was announced that the Giants might be trying to trade former first-round pick Kardarius Toney but reports came out today of them trying to move a receiver the Packers should do their homework on. This is why the Packers SHOULD trade for Darius Slayton.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Gutekunst excited about draft capital as 2022 draft approaches

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As he walked into the media auditorium at Lambeau Field, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst started off his pre-draft press conference by thanking the medical staff, his coaches, and his scouts for all the work that’s gone into getting the organization ready for the upcoming draft. Then the questions came, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers set their sights on Raiders' Darren Waller I THE HERD

Rumors are swirling that the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to trade tight end Darren Waller, and the Green Bay Packers are jumping at the chance to take him on. But Colin Cowherd isn't quite buying it. Watch as he details why this rumor doesn't make much sense to him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Darren Waller Not Going Anywhere: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, trade rumors surfaced involving Darren Waller, suggesting the Las Vegas Raiders could trade the star tight end to the Green Bay Packers. However, a trade will not be happening. Waller said today that the Raiders told him he will not be traded. “They said that’s not a...
GREEN BAY, WI

