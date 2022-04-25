Educated Guesses and Wild Shots in the Dark

The Green Bay Packers have 11 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Two of these picks are coming in the first round. The Packers had the 28th overall pick in the Draft anyway. Green Bay received the 22nd overall pick as part of the Davante Adams trade. Many NFL fans and analysts have projected the Packers to use at least one of these picks on a wide receiver. However, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Packers may trade out of the first round if a premier wide receiver does not fall to them: “Otherwise, sources say they expect the Packers to trade out of Round 1 and look for a receiver later in the draft.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO