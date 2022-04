Chicago White Sox infielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox appear to be giving Garcia a breather after five straight starts. Danny Mendick is shifting to second base in place of Garcia, while Jake Burger is entering the lineup to play third base and bat sixth. Andrew Vaughn is moving from sixth to second in the order. Jose Abreu is batting third, followed by Yasmani Grandal and A.J. Pollock.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO