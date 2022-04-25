ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Speedy at the surface

By Stacey-Lynn Paiva
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is well known that a solute's reactivity can vary dramatically depending on its solvation environment, which differs between the bulk...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Negative radiation pressure in metamaterials explained by light-driven atomic mass density rarefication waves

The momentum and radiation pressure of light in negative-index metamaterials (NIMs) are commonly expected to reverse their direction from what is observed for normal materials. The negative refraction and inverse Doppler effect of light in NIMs have been experimentally observed, but the equally surprising phenomenon, the negative radiation pressure of light, still lacks experimental verification. We show by simulating the exact position- and time-dependent field-material dynamics in NIMs that the momentum and radiation pressure of light in NIMs can be either positive or negative depending on their subwavelength structure. In NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure, the negative total momentum of light is caused by the sum of the positive momentum of the electromagnetic field and the negative momentum of the material. The negative momentum of the material results from the optical force density, which drives atoms backward and reduces the local density of atoms at the site of the light field. In contrast to earlier works, light in NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure has both negative total momentum and energy. For the experimental discovery of the negative radiation pressure, one must carefully design the NIM structure and record the joint total pressure of the field and material momentum components.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A compilation of experimental data on the mechanical properties and microstructural features of Ti-alloys

The present work depicts a compilation of mechanical properties of 282 distinct multicomponent Ti-based alloys and their respective microstructural features. The dataset includes the chemical composition (in at.%), phase constituents, Young modulus, hardness, yield strength, ultimate strength, and elongation. Each entry is associated with a high-quality experimental work containing a complete description of the processing route and testing setup. Furthermore, we incorporated flags to the dataset indicating (a) the use of high-resolution techniques for microstructural analysis and (b) the observation of non-linear elastic responses during mechanical testing. Oxygen content and average grain size are presented whenever available. The selected features can help material scientists to adjust the data to their needs concerning materials selection and discovery. Most alloys in the dataset were produced via an ingot metallurgy route, followed by solubilization and water quench (â‰ˆ58%), which is considered a standard condition for Î²-Ti alloys. The database is hosted and maintained up to date in an open platform. For completeness, a few graphical representations of the dataset are included.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
#Kyoto University
Nature.com

Synthesis of a fire-retardant and high T biobased polyester from 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid

A biobased diol (BDBE) is synthesized from vanillin, guaiacol, and 9,10-dihydro-9-oxa-10-phosphaphenanthrene-10-oxide (DOPO) to generate a series of fire-retardant polyesters (PECBFs) via melt polymerization with ethylene glycol (EG), 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM), and 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA). The chemical structure, sequence distribution, and molecular weights of the obtained polyesters are confirmed by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and gel permeation chromatography (GPC). The results show that BDBE units contribute positively to the high glass transition temperature (Tg) and fire retardancy, while the CHDM moiety provides flexibility and chain propagation activity. As the content of BDBE is increased from 0 to 25%, the Tg of PECBFs increases from 82 to 95"‰Â°C, and the limiting oxygen index (LOI) increases from 22.4 to 27.5%. In the UL-94 combustion test, when BDBE units are more than 15%, the samples almost self-extinguish immediately once the flame is moved away. Their mechanical properties are also investigated, and their tensile modulus is stabilized between 1.7 and 1.8"‰GPa, while the elongation at break ranges from 5 to 56%. Biobased polyesters demonstrating satisfactory properties are reported in this work.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Has Directly Photographed Evidence of a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an “intense and violent process.” This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called “disk instability.”. The new world under construction is embedded in...
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
sciencealert.com

A 'Dead' Sunspot Just Exploded, Launching a Plasma Ball Toward Earth

The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Dwarf Galaxy

Dwarf galaxies are small galaxies made up of a few billion stars. Compared to their larger cousins, which can contain hundreds of billions of stars, dwarf galaxies are typically home to a just few billion stars. A number of such dwarf galaxies orbit larger galaxies, such as the Milky Way or the Andromeda Galaxy. They are thought to have been created by gravitational forces in the early stages of the creation of these larger galaxies, or as a result of collisions between galaxies, forming from streams of material and dark matter ejected from the parent galaxies. The Milky Way galaxy features at least 14 satellite dwarf galaxies orbiting it. They are thought to be contemporary versions of some of the remote galaxies observed in deep field galaxy surveys, and can thus help us to understand the early stages of galaxy and star formation in the young Universe.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Upcoming satellite mission may 'see' how early universe cooled

During the cooling of the early universe, bubbles formed in its hot plasma, triggering gravitational waves. These space ripples could be detectable even today, a new study suggests. As the early universe cooled shortly after the Big Bang, bubbles formed in its hot plasma, triggering gravitational waves that could be...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists model landscape formation on Titan, revealing an Earth-like alien world

Saturn's moon Titan looks very much like Earth from space, with rivers, lakes, and seas filled by rain tumbling through a thick atmosphere. While these landscapes may look familiar, they are composed of materials that are undoubtedly different—liquid methane streams streak Titan's icy surface and nitrogen winds build hydrocarbon sand dunes.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Hamiltonian of a flux qubit-LC oscillator circuit in the deep"“strong-coupling regime

We derive the Hamiltonian of a superconducting circuit that comprises a single-Josephson-junction flux qubit inductively coupled to an LC oscillator, and we compare the derived circuit Hamiltonian with the quantum Rabi Hamiltonian, which describes a two-level system coupled to a harmonic oscillator. We show that there is a simple, intuitive correspondence between the circuit Hamiltonian and the quantum Rabi Hamiltonian. While there is an overall shift of the entire spectrum, the energy level structure of the circuit Hamiltonian up to the seventh excited states can still be fitted well by the quantum Rabi Hamiltonian even in the case where the coupling strength is larger than the frequencies of the qubit and the oscillator, i.e., when the qubit-oscillator circuit is in the deep"“strong-coupling regime. We also show that although the circuit Hamiltonian can be transformed via a unitary transformation to a Hamiltonian containing a capacitive coupling term, the resulting circuit Hamiltonian cannot be approximated by the variant of the quantum Rabi Hamiltonian that is obtained using an analogous procedure for mapping the circuit variables onto Pauli and harmonic oscillator operators, even for relatively weak coupling. This difference between the flux and charge gauges follows from the properties of the qubit Hamiltonian eigenstates.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

LOFAR survey aids in study of clustering property of radio galaxies

A research team led by Dr. Zhao Gongbo from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), in collaboration with scientists from the U.K. and Germany, investigated the large-scale structure distribution of radio galaxies observed by Low Frequency Array telescope (LOFAR), and determined the galaxy bias, which could help to better understand the clustering property of these galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

One step synthesis of efficient red emissive carbon dots and their bovine serum albumin composites with enhanced multi-photon fluorescence for in vivo bioimaging

Efficient red emissive carbon dots (CDs) in aqueous solutions are very scarce for high performance bioimaging applications. In this work, we report a one-step solvothermal treatment to synthesize pure red emissive CDs (FA-CDs) from citric acid and urea in formic acid without complicated purification procedures. Photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY) of 43.4% was observed in their dimethyl sulfoxide solutions. High PLQY up to 21.9% in aqueous solutions was achieved in their bovine serum albumin (BSA) composites (FA-CDs@BSA) with significantly enhanced multi-photon fluorescence. The strong surface electron-withdrawing structure of FA-CDs caused by the high content of C"‰="‰O groups contributes for their pure red emission. Owing to the significantly enhanced single and multi-photon red fluorescence and enlarged particle sizes after composing with BSA, in vivo tumor imaging and two-photon fluorescence imaging of blood vessels in mouse ear have been realized via intravenous injection of FA-CDs@BSA aqueous solutions.
CHEMISTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Large Lakes of Liquid Water Could Be Near the Surface of Europa

Jupiter’s moon Europa has a liquid water ocean under ice and that ice has many mysterious double ridge formations. A double ridge formation was found and analyzed in Northwest Greenland. The Greenland formation has the same gravity-scaled geometry as those found on Europa. Using surface elevation and radar sounding data, researchers show that this double ridge was formed by successive refreezing, pressurization, and fracture of a shallow water sill within the ice sheet. If the same process is responsible for Europa’s double ridges, the results suggest that shallow liquid water is spatially and temporally ubiquitous across Europa’s ice shell.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Droplet motion on sonically excited hydrophobic meshes

The sonic excitation of the liquid droplet on a hydrophobic mesh surface gives rise to a different oscillation behavior than that of the flat hydrophobic surface having the same contact angle. To assess the droplet oscillatory behavior over the hydrophobic mesh, the droplet motion is examined under the external sonic excitations for various mesh screen aperture ratios. An experiment is carried out and the droplet motion is recorded by a high-speed facility. The findings revealed that increasing sonic excitation frequencies enhance the droplet maximum displacement in vertical and horizontal planes; however, the vertical displacements remain larger than those of the horizontal displacements. The resonance frequency measured agrees well with the predictions and the excitation frequency at 105Â Hz results in a droplet oscillation mode (n) of 4. The maximum displacement of the droplet surface remains larger for the flat hydrophobic surface than that of the mesh surface with the same contact angle. In addition, the damping factor is considerably influenced by the sonic excitation frequencies; hence, increasing sonic frequency enhances the damping factor, which becomes more apparent for the large mesh screen aperture ratios. The small-amplitude surface tension waves create ripples on the droplet surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultrashort pulse laser ablation in liquids: probing the first nanoseconds of underwater phase explosion

The ultrashort pulse laser ablation in liquids is a phenomenon of high practical importance, with applications ranging from surface nanostructuring1 to synthesis of chemically clean colloidal nanoparticles of high demand in the fields of biomedicine and catalysis2,3. Yet, despite the practical relevance, the fundamental understanding of laser ablation in liquids remains far from being complete. The relatively slow progress in this area is largely related to the highly nonequilibrium and inherently multiscale nature of processes responsible for the material removal from the irradiated target and its transformation into a colloidal solution of nanoparticles. The laser ablation in air or vacuum is already a complex phenomenon, which involves a strong electronic excitation, energy redistribution in the electronically excited state, electron-phonon equilibration, rapid heating and melting, ultrafast mechanical deformation and photomechanical spallation, superheating of the molten material and its explosive decomposition ("phase explosion") into vapor and liquid droplets4. The presence of a liquid environment adds significantly to the complexity of the ablation phenomenon, as the hot products of the explosive phase decomposition interact dynamically with the liquid and trigger the formation and expansion of a cavitation bubble.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Temperature gradient of vertical air column in gravitational field

The negative temperature gradient under gravity was observed with a vertical air column inside a practically insulated aluminum cylinder filled with sawdust. The temperature drop rate measured between 90 and 10Â cm height positions was as much as 2.22Â Kmâˆ’1 when the diameter of the air column was 60Â cm. This drop rate is much larger than the mean lapse rate of the earth's troposphere (0.0045"“0.0065Â Kmâˆ’1) and the previously reported experimental value (0.07Â Kmâˆ’1) by Graeff for the air column in a relatively small system. We proposed a kinetic model based on classical mechanics to account for this temperature drop, which is significantly larger than the values previously reported. The negative temperature gradient of the air column inside the cylinder showed a tendency to decrease sensitively as the positive temperature gradient of the ambient air outside the cylinder increased, although it was practically insulated. In addition, the temperature drop rate increased as the air column's diameter increased. These results suggest that as the size of the system increases, the external influence that relaxes the negative temperature gradient of the air column is diluted, and thus the negative temperature gradient becomes more pronounced.
SCIENCE

