Greenville, OH

8th 5K Run/Walk for Scentral Park

countynewsonline.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE – The 8th annual Scentral Park Dog Park 5K walk/run will be held on Saturday May 7th, 2022 beginning at 9a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. This event encourages you to bring your dog as a participant along with you. The dogs must be on a leash, in...

www.countynewsonline.org

