Pluto Retrograde's Here, And It'll Affect Each Sign In A Major Way

The full moon is the brightest moment of the lunar cycle, shining its celestial light on your deepest and darkest secrets. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, lingering over the parts of you that you only comfortable exploring at night, when no one else is watching. And when the moon is at its ripest and roundest state, it gets louder and feistier, activating your desire to shout the truth from the roof tops. However, not every full moon is bound to rock your world. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 full Pink Moon the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it may not feel like the wild and chaotic experience it’s so famed for being.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 DAYS AGO