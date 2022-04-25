ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pluto Retrograde's Here, And It'll Affect Each Sign In A Major Way

Cover picture for the articleOn April 29, Pluto — planet of power, transformation, and extremes — will...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Libra Won't Be A Dealbreaker

The full moon is the brightest moment of the lunar cycle, shining its celestial light on your deepest and darkest secrets. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, lingering over the parts of you that you only comfortable exploring at night, when no one else is watching. And when the moon is at its ripest and roundest state, it gets louder and feistier, activating your desire to shout the truth from the roof tops. However, not every full moon is bound to rock your world. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 full Pink Moon the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it may not feel like the wild and chaotic experience it’s so famed for being.
Hypebae

April Full Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

As temperatures rise, Aries season continues to heat up. On April 16, we’re in for an exciting astrological event, as the April full moon not only falls in Libra, but is a full pink moon, giving us a rosy sight to behold in the night sky. The fiery ram is naturally focused on the self as the first sign of the zodiac rules the first house of identity, but the amicable Libra is known for the love of community. After a season of self-reflection and growth, it’s the perfect opportunity to apply the lessons we’ve learned to our personal relationships in order to foster authentic connection.
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
StyleCaster

Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. You’re beginning this month by setting financial goals and redefining your values, Pisces. Luckily, your Pisces April 2022 horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. However, it all starts with a new moon on April 1 that will help you ground yourself and connect with what nourishes and sustains you. And as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel like you’re lacking something, but that’s only because you may not be seeing the glass as full, but close to empty. With all the love coming your way,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These four zodiac signs are the biggest pushovers

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20) These are people who are typically unconventional or even quirky and would like to do things their way, but not so much when in a group. They tend to defer to the majority in terms of how things should be done. This could be borne out of a need to fit in, or because of their tendency to put the needs of others above theirs.
TODAY.com

April's full moon in Libra is a chance to reevaluate relationships

The first full moon of spring this year occurs on Saturday, April 16. This lunation will hit its peak fullness at 11:55 a.m. PT and 2:55 p.m. ET, and will be visible after the sun goes down. Although April’s full moon is nicknamed the Pink Moon, the moon won’t suddenly...
POPSUGAR

Pluto's Retrograde Is Asking You to Let Go of Toxic Patterns

From full moons to Mercury retrogrades, it's easy enough to point to frequent astrological events as the reason you're feeling off. This is, in part, due to the fact that these celestial bodies move fairly quickly. However, Pluto takes anywhere from 12 to 31 years to cruise through each sign of the zodiac and spends 248 years moving through all 12. So while it can be tougher to put your finger on how its astrological shifts affect you, that isn't to say that it doesn't.
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of April 23, 2022. In 1879, Taurus-born Williamina Fleming was working as a maid for astronomer Edward Charles Pickering, director of the Harvard Observatory. Impressed with her intelligence, Pickering hired Fleming to do scientific work. By 1893, she had become a prominent, award-winning astronomer. Ultimately, she discovered the Horsehead Nebula, helped develop a system for identifying stars, and cataloged thousands of astronomical phenomena. I propose that we make her your role model for the duration of 2022. If there has ever been a year when you might achieve progress like Fleming’s, it’s this one.
Austonia

Taurus season: See what your horoscope says about you this month

Although this Taurus season brings the promise of smooth and delightful renewal, it also features the intense contrast of a heavy full moon lunar eclipse, prompting us to ride the waves of lightness. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesAround May 15th, the day of the Lunar Eclipse, it will be especially important to stay on your toes and out of harm’s way. Regardless, we’ll get to continue enjoying the Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune conjunction in Pisces—truly one of the most picturesque combos imaginable, infusing our realities with an extra dose of the supernatural...
creators.com

Restless Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may have good reasons for feeling guarded around a certain someone. Perhaps your unconscious is receiving warning signs that your conscious mind has yet to pick up on. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've grown and changed in both intended and unintended ways. Reassess. If you...
Elite Daily

A Rare Black Moon Solar Eclipse Is Coming, Which Means Big Things For 4 Signs

The very first eclipse of 2022 is here, can you believe it? It feels like the year just began, and we’re already in the midst of spring, headed toward eclipse season. While everyone will collectively feel the powerful energy that comes along with these rare lunations, there are four zodiac signs likely to be affected by the April 2022 Black Moon solar eclipse the most, since it will be taking place in the fundamental areas of their charts.
Elite Daily

There's A Rare Black Moon On Its Way

If you're a follower of the lunar cycle, you know that the moon can undergo so many different phases and expressions. Between Blood Moons and Supermoons, Blue Moons and so many more, it’s as if the moon is constantly swinging from mood to mood like a pendulum, what with all the different colors and variations it’s capable of embodying. So it should come as no surprise the moon also comes in black. All these mysterious names that seem to adorn our capricious moon also come with lofty meanings, which I'm sure is leaving you on the edge of your seat as you wonder what a Black Moon is, exactly.
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo, & Capricorn

Practical, stable, and grounded. Take one look at these words and you'd be amiss to not automatically think of Earth signs. Earth signs are the most grounded people you know. They're incredibly reliable, honest, and practical. But there's also a lot more to our Earthy friends. All Earth signs aren't built the same. Here are the key differences between a Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo.
Elite Daily

This Week’s Solar Eclipse Will Bring New Beginnings For Every Sign

On April 30, the Black Moon will a powerful new beginning when it comes to your finances. Whether this day coincides with a major shift or simply symbolizes a seed being planted, this energy will be incredibly beneficial for you as the eclipses continue to emphasize your second house throughout the year.
Elite Daily

The First Eclipse Of 2022 Is More Rare Than Usual, And It's Incredibly Meaningful

While the term eclipse can sound a bit daunting, these powerful lunations evoke necessary shifts for each individual, and mark a period where you’re prompted to take a hard look at something in your life that could benefit from some major changes. They typically take place four times every year, and in opposing signs each time, highlighting the houses in your birth chart that will be a focal point for an 18-month period. This year, the eclipses will take place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, and the fixed water sign of Scorpio — two signs that are all about comfort, security, and protection. While these houses indicate where you tend to establish sustainability the easiest, the eclipses are asking you to consider whether your comfort zone has anything else to offer you, making the spiritual meaning of the April 2022 Black Moon solar eclipse all about replacing outdated systems with newfound, long-term comfort and security.
creators.com

Good Wishes from Pluto

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Laughter is the sound of aligned interests, objectives and sympathies. An experience of solidarity will be fun for you today, and it's comforting to know you're all on the same side. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Children often have an exaggerated opinion of their abilities because they...
