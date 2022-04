CHENOA — Sarah Michaels provided the bulk of the information for what's taking place around Chenoa with her report on the Red Carpet Corridor and trees at the Chenoa City Council meeting Tuesday. “This year, we're expecting approximately 1,000 people rolling through Chenoa, entering off Old Route 66 at the former Goodin's Texaco location,” Michaels told the council during Public Comment. “Perhaps if anybody has driven by there in the last 72 hours, you've noticed the new...

CHENOA, IL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO