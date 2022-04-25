Civic Federation preps for tree-preservation forum

(Omaha, NE) — Iowans in need can get a free smoke alarm installed in their house or apartment through an American Red Cross program called Sound the Alarm. The agency’s Iowa spokesman, Josh Murray, says home fires claim seven lives every day nationwide, but having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death in half. Starting this weekend, the Red Cross will begin visiting neighborhoods in several Iowa communities as part of the campaign, installing smoke detectors, and helping people to develop home fire escape plans. Iowans who want to help the campaign can visit Sound-The-Alarm-dot-org.

IOWA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO