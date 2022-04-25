ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Civic Federation preps for tree-preservation forum

By Scott McCaffrey
sungazette.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arlington County Civic Federation’s environmental-affairs committee will host a meeting on tree...

sungazette.news

Comments / 0

Related
The Progress-Index

Petersburg wants to use vacant housing at an abandoned mental health facility for the homeless

PETERSBURG — A city council idea to address evictions and homelessness could have new life with another push from the councilor who first put it together. The concept would address both Petersburg's high number of evictions and lack of housing for the city’s homeless.  Ward 1 Councilor Treska Wilson-Smith introduced the idea she calls “The Humanities...
PETERSBURG, VA
Missouri Independent

Preventing pollution or creating more greenhouse gases? Missouri debates ‘advanced recycling’

Missouri lawmakers are pushing to ease state regulations on so-called “advanced recycling,” a process proponents say diverts hard-to-recycle plastics from landfills and makes them into new products.  The bill’s sponsor hopes to bring the massive facilities into the state to create jobs while saving the environment from plastic.  But the promise made by advanced recycling […] The post Preventing pollution or creating more greenhouse gases? Missouri debates ‘advanced recycling’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Arlington County, VA
Society
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Western Iowa Today

Program Offers Iowans Free, Installed Smoke Alarms

(Omaha, NE) — Iowans in need can get a free smoke alarm installed in their house or apartment through an American Red Cross program called Sound the Alarm. The agency’s Iowa spokesman, Josh Murray, says home fires claim seven lives every day nationwide, but having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death in half. Starting this weekend, the Red Cross will begin visiting neighborhoods in several Iowa communities as part of the campaign, installing smoke detectors, and helping people to develop home fire escape plans. Iowans who want to help the campaign can visit Sound-The-Alarm-dot-org.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy