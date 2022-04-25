ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Pre-Earnings: The Mac Should Be A Winner

By Daniel Martins
We are starting to paint a picture for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report investors ahead of the Cupertino company’s earnings day, on April 28. The Apple Maven looked at analysts expectations first, and then we argued that the iPhone will likely be a bullish story this earnings season.

Today, we turn our attention to the Mac. In our view, this is another segment that will probably shine next week, for the reasons that we discuss below.

Figure 1:  Apple Pre-Earnings: The Mac Should Be A Winner Unsplash

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Pre-Earnings: The iPhone Should Be A Killer in Q2)

Mac: Apple is winning the PC war

Let me begin by offering a bit of context. In fiscal Q2, the Mac will be up against record 2021 comps. Forget the pandemic days: Mac sales growth will not even approach the 70% posted this time last year — see chart below.

Mac sales had been lackluster until just after the start of the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, there was a general understanding prior to 2020 that the PC industry had reached saturation and started to move past its maturity stage. It was also believed that more capable tablets, smartphones and video game consoles would slowly replace desktops and laptops.

But the pandemic turned the narrative on its head.

Figure 2: Mac growth. DM Martins Research, data from company reports

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports

Notice above how Mac revenue growth topped 20% each period between fiscal Q3 of 2020 and four quarters later. I attribute much of the strength to broad industry forces that encouraged consumers to upgrade their devices or to own extra ones in preparation for at-home entertainment and a hybrid work environment.

Then, there was fiscal Q2 2021. Apple delivered outstanding results within the Mac segment. Beyond sector-wide tailwinds, the Cupertino company benefited from demand for its M1 chip, introduced in November 2020, that equipped a couple of Mac Air and Pro models at first.

Back then, when Apple’s ARM-based chip had just been launched, I asked this question:

“The Mac represents only about 6% to 7% of all personal computers [shipped] worldwide. Will the new laptops allow Apple to gain market share? Hard to tell for now, but a discussion worth tracking.”

Today, we all know the answer: Apple has, indeed, taken advantage of its new chip technology to become a more relevant player in the PC space. According to IDC, Apple controls around 9% of the market today, a noticeable improvement from as recently as 12-18 months ago.

Moderate growth on top of tough comps

I think it is Apple’s superior competitive position, not demand for PCs at large, that will allow the Cupertino company to grow Mac sales this earnings season.

IDC reports that Mac shipments increased 4% in the first three months of 2022, outperforming market leaders Lenovo and HP (HPQ) by quite a bit. Apple was an outlier, as the entire industry saw shipments drop 5%, collectively.

In addition to healthy unit sales, I project ASP (average selling price) to be robust as well, given the impressive new devices that Apple has brought to market and the inflationary forces.

Being in the business of making predictions can be tricky, but I will take a stab. Despite insurmountable comps, I think that Apple will deliver Mac revenue growth of 8% in fiscal Q2. If so, I believe that investors will be pleased.

Should I be right, Mac sales this quarter will have grown at an annualized rate of 21% over the past three years. For an industry that many expected to be in its early stages of decline in 2019, this number is not bad at all.

Last year in fiscal Q2, Apple grew Mac sales by an astounding 70%. Fast forward 12 months, PC shipments at large have declined — but Apple seems to be doing much better than its peers with its M1 chip. What do you expect of the Mac on earnings day, next week?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Apple Maven)

