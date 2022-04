Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday evening.Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play once again for the club and has been impressive this season despite being in a team which hasn’t found form. And though the Portuguese star has scored some beautiful goals for the team, it’s thought new permanent manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to feature him in his side next season.Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has warned him not to exclude Ronaldo. “Ronaldo is a player who does his own thing, but as long as he delivers, you have to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO