Not Italian or German but a Greek shipyard has unveiled this 289 feet long superyacht. Project X by Golden Yachts has one of the largest glass elevators ever installed on a vessel, it comes with a Hammam and Finnish sauna, a massive gym, and a glass-walled pool.
