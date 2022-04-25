ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Italian or German but a Greek shipyard has unveiled this 289 feet long superyacht. Project X by Golden Yachts has one of the largest glass elevators ever installed on a vessel, it comes with a Hammam and Finnish sauna, a massive gym, and a glass-walled pool.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Yacht’s much-anticipated Project X superyacht hit the water at its facility in Athens. The 289-foot ship is set to commence its journey, but only after several sea trials. It is then expected to head to its owners. That’s excellent news for the yacht’s obviously wealthy owner and for yacht enthusiasts...

