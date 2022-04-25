ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Mastering Responsive Web Design With CSS Math Functions

By Samuel L. Garbett
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMath is good, math is great, but do you want to spend your time making calculations when your style sheet can do it for you?. CSS comes with three handy math functions that will change the way you design your websites. We’ll show you how and why you should use...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Change the Desktop Icon Size in Windows 11

Desktop icons provide easy shortcuts to software, folders, and files. Those icons are medium size by default in Windows 11. However, there are various ways you can make desktop icons smaller or larger depending on preference. Here are five ways you can resize the desktop icons in Windows 11 to...
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Top 5 FREE 3D Design + Rendering Softwares for Industrial Designers and Students in the year 2022

Picking a design software is a lot like learning a language – it takes time, relentless practice, and constant communication with a dedicated community to actually be fluent at it. The difference between the two, however, is that while picking a language doesn’t require major financial resources, picking a design software can rack up costs well into the thousands of dollars… per year, because most software companies are moving to a subscription-based business model for higher revenues. However, there are a few rather capable candidates that are, even today, still completely free of cost… no strings attached. In fact, you could literally have downloaded their setups by the time you read this sentence and started the installation process by the time you reach the end of this sentence.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

3 Useful New Features in Opera 86

Opera 86 has been released to the stable channel with some interesting new features to help you get more out of your Opera browser. Opera 86 runs on Chromium 100.0.4896.127. The initial release was announced on April 20, 2022 via a post on the Opera Blog highlighting three key changes to the address bar, sidebar, and snapshot function.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responsive Web Design#Responsive Design#Css#Calc#Css Media#Vw#
makeuseof.com

Ubuntu 22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish" Arrives With Controversial Firefox Change

Canonical has finally released the latest version of its popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, 22.04 LTS, dubbed "Jammy Jellyfish." The system includes some major changes, including a controversial one to how the Mozilla Firefox browser is packaged. The Controversy Over Firefox Snap in Ubuntu 22.04. In previous Ubuntu versions, Mozilla Firefox...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Microsoft really wants you to download the Teams desktop client

Microsoft is bringing its popular online collaboration tool to its own store with the hope that even more users will download Microsoft Teams for desktop. While you can use Teams on the web or on mobile through its iOS and Android apps, you’ll need to download the desktop version if you want to get the most out of the software. For instance, the ability to blur backgrounds during video calls as well as conduct one-on-one call recordings are only available on Teams for desktop.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Unable to Scan the QR Code on WhatsApp Web? Try These Fixes

To use WhatsApp on a computer, you have to scan a QR code using your phone to link your WhatsApp account with WhatsApp Web. However, it can be very frustrating when you can't scan the QR code. Most of the time, dust on your computer screen or your mobile camera...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
Engadget

Instagram tests user-created Templates feature for Reels videos

Instagram is experimenting with a new Templates feature for Reels that will let users copy video formats from other Reels videos, reported Business Insider. Templates are already an incredibly popular feature we’ve seen on TikTok, and are often the basis for viral challenges and trends on the platform. The Templates feature on Reels is still in beta testing mode, with only a small number of influencers able to access it.
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

The Trexo Slider is a mini motion control camera slider for creatives who like to pack small and light

Trexo Innovation has announced their new Trexo Slider, a motorised mini slider aimed at content creators who like to pack a small lightweight kit. Designed to handle everything from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to smartphones, it allows for shooting of both video and timelapse, with speeds ranging from a super slow 0.001mm/sec up to a rather nippy 30mm/sec. It’s also strong enough for vertical slides up to a rate of 25mm/sec.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

FrontEnd Frameworks and Libraries to 10x Your Productivity

The technologies evolve rapidly, so being oblivious is a huge downside. Certainly, it is not easy or even impractical for a person to master all these front-end libraries and frameworks, but I believe everyone should know [insert the name here] exists on the market as a solution to your problem. Unless you have a very specific requirement, you might not want to re-invent the wheel!
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

TypeScript's Omit Type Explained

TypeScript provides a number of utility types that are used to solve a particular problem that using types in Javascript creates. One very useful utility type used in TypeScript is the Omit type, which lets us customize an already existing type. Let's look at how it works. Custom Types. This...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Wants to Teach You How to Take Your Surface Laptop Studio Apart

Ever wanted to take a device apart, but you were scared that you might damage something important? If you want to repair a Surface Laptop Studio, fret not; Microsoft itself has just published a video that teaches you how to do just that. Microsoft's Repair Tutorial for the Surface Laptop...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Move Columns in Excel (4 Ways)

The arrangement of columns and rows in an Excel spreadsheet is an important factor in its readability and convenience. Sometimes you need to improve your spreadsheet by moving the columns in your Excel spreadsheet. Manually entering the data in a column to another column might be the go-to solution if...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Use Annotator: An Image Annotation Tool for Linux

Linux offers various image manipulation tools to help you edit images. Some of the popular ones include GIMP, Pinta, and Krita. However, while these tools offer tonnes of features and serve the needs of most users, many of them have a steep learning curve, and the added complexity in features makes them overkill for basic image editing and annotation needs.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Python to Reverse a String

Python has many useful string functions, like casefold() which converts a string to lower case. There is no string-reversing function built into the language. However, there are two simple approaches you can use to reverse a string in Python. The specific method that you choose will depend on your personal...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your Typora Theme

When it comes to markdown editors like Typora, half the battle is how well they can simulate the appearance of text on the website your content is meant to be on. After all, great markdown editors help writers with not just formatting, but also visualization. With this, it’s no wonder...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Free Online Sticky Note Tools

Sticky notes are a great way to both visualize your ideas and quickly jot down what’s on your mind. But the world’s become digital, and what was once an everyday object like the sticky note or even a pen, is now often rare and even wasteful. Fortunately, there...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Alternatives to Blender

If you’ve ever tried your hand at 3D modeling, sculpting, animating, or rigging, then you’ve no doubt given Blender a go. It’s a powerful program with a huge range of features, but that doesn’t make it perfect by any means. Whether you are looking for a...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Your Windows 11 Task Manager Is About to Get a Splash of Color

Microsoft has added lots of customizability options to Windows 11, but the Task Manager has always remained untouched by these personalization tools. However, Microsoft wants to change that, as it has recently shown off a colorful Task Manager with customizable colors. The New, Colorful Task Manager in Windows 11. As...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy