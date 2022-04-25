ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Braised Beef Chuck | Chef Jet Tila

By Chef Jet Tila
rachaelrayshow.com
 2 days ago

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Food Network personality, chef and cookbook author of...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Tila
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Benihana's Fried Rice

Celebrities like Paul McCartney and Tracy Jordan love it (via GrubStreet); it's featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Mad Men;" its founder was a Japanese wrestler (via Thrillist) — it's Benihana, the classic teppanyaki grill where humorous chefs give you dinner and a show right in front of you. And beyond the infamous egg tricks and onion volcanoes Benihana chefs are trained on, diners can't get enough of the chain's fried rice.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Food Network#Peppers#Mashed Potatoes#Food Drink#Pecans#Korean#Braised Beef
ABC News

Easy butter chicken, lentil soup, smoothies and more recipes for Ramadan

As Muslims observe the month-long Ramadan holiday, one food creator has found a unique way to focus his recipes to stay healthy when fasting and only eating at night. YouTube Shorts creator Ahmad Alzahabi of The Golden Balance shared a few of his easy-to-make recipes for Ramadan. Check out everything...
RECIPES
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mvmagazine.com

Grilled Swordfish Tacos

Act two: Improv tacos with leftover grilled fish. More an idea or a suggestion rather than a hard and fast recipe, these tacos came about on a Sunday evening after a Saturday night dinner of grilled swordfish. Looking in the fridge at our leftovers, I spontaneously decided to turn the small amount of grilled swordfish we still had into tacos. (I’m sure you’ve done this before!) I made up a little batch of Limey Drizzling Sauce, but I didn’t have avocados or cilantro or slaw ingredients on hand. So I quickly sautèed some slivered bell pepper, used baby arugula and a bit of radicchio in place of slaw, and added some chopped cherry tomatoes and fresh herb leaves (mint and oregano) from the garden.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Sicilian Style Pasta

This pasta is so delicious and easy to make. I like to add fish like sword fish, salmon or cod to this pasta for a tasty variations. 1 pound pasta (penne, rigatoni, cannelloni) 1/3 cup minced onion. 4-5 garlic cloves. 3 anchovy fillets. 6 tomatoes, chopped. 1/2 cup chopped parsley.
RECIPES
Wondermom

Chicken Asparagus Crepes

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Chicken Asparagus Crepes are light, fluffy, and perfectly filling. Top them with some of your favorite savory or sweet toppings for the perfect breakfast or brunch dish!. If you love delicious brunch recipes then...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy