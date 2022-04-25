ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Tarpon fishing

By the blind squirrel Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 2 days ago

I am coming over from the east coast and staying at South Seas Resort. 5-30...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Video: English Angler Lands Rare Sawfish While Fishing For Sharks in Florida

Ian Atherton of Fleetwood, England, learned firsthand that when you toss your hook into the ocean, you never know what might come back attached to it. Atherton was fishing with Captain Jon Cangianella of Fin & Fly Charters out of Cocoa Beach, Florida, on April 9, on what began as a normal morning on the Atlantic. His target species was sharks. Launching out of Cape Canaveral, the men made the short run to 35 feet of water, where Cangianella began the hunt by dropping chum, a large piece of bluefish, over the gunwale in hopes of drawing a shark within casting distance.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Lootpress

Warming days signals best time for bass fishing

You can see it in your mind’s eye. Your bass boat skips across the rippled waters of the lake under steel-gray clouds, eases into a cove and slows to a low rumbling idle. You begin to fish parallel to the shoreline with your favorite flat-sided crankbait. The lime green color of spring is beginning to tinge the vegetation. The rawness of winter has departed.
HOBBIES
Whiskey Riff

Redneck Ingenuity 101: Use Your Fishing Boat Year Round As An Ice Sled

Nothing beats some good old redneck ingenuity. Always good for a laugh, these feats in redneck engineering never cease to amaze. Ice fishing rigs seem to be popular, as this winter, we saw the ice fishing limousine and Mercedes Benz out to create fun and help make the day on the ice a little bit warmer. People just seem to have a bit more time to come up with this type of thing during the winter months…
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Bass Crash Course: Tips & Tricks for Bladed Jigs

After two decades, this highly customizable, easy-to-use lure is still hard to beat for catching shallow-water bass. “Nothing is new under the sun” is an appropriate saying when it comes to bass-fishing lures. Most of the lures we have today are minor variations on models that have been around for decades.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarpon#South Seas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Cool' shark spotted in British waters

Plymouth is widely known as Britain's Ocean City, and it isn't hard to see why. Blue waters, and beauty spots are just some of the sights on offer, in addition to a variety of marine life popping up. Over the years, residents have seen a stunning array of creatures, from...
ANIMALS
Lonestar 99.5

Easy Way to Add A Fish Pond to Your Yard

I'm all about having some amazing decorative items in my yard. I've always wanted to have a fish pond in my backyard. I have a tendency to want to do DIY things in my home, so I started researching how to build a fish pond. The great thing about it is it is relatively easy to do.
GARDENING
i95 ROCK

5 Ideal Candlewood Lake Airbnbs Perfect for a Summer Getaway

Finding a decent, affordable Airbnb in the towns surrounding Candlewood Lake is much like locating affordable cars, boats, lumber, and homes. After searching through the Airbnb website for a couple of hours, I've located five of the most affordable get-away-from-it-all Airbnb properties near Candlewood Lake. Though I have never stayed...
TRAVEL
Field & Stream

Q&A: Custom Net-Maker Tina Lewis Talks Art, Music, and Fly Fishing

Field & Stream caught back up with Tina Lewis, proprietor of The Wayward Trading Post, whom we featured in a story earlier this year. Lewis was a proposal-development specialist in a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical company and dropped everything to start making fly-fishing landing nets from her wood shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Custom-made, handcrafted, and often adorned with original artwork or artifacts, Lewis’s nets sell for anywhere from $100 to $1,000. Through them, she expresses her passion for art, music, the outdoors, and the stories of her clients. Below is our conversation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy