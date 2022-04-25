ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The effects of short-term and long-term air pollution exposure on meibomian gland dysfunction

By Ran Hao
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aim to assess the effects of different air pollutants on meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). As a prospective multicenter study, 864 patients were recruited from four different regions (i.e., coal, oil, steel, and living). The oil region had a significantly lower temperature and higher O3 and SO2 concentrations than other regions....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Understanding arteriosclerosis: How blood vessels restructure under pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a very common condition that can arise from physical activity, stress, or certain disorders. Unfortunately, persistent hypertension can cause long-lasting changes in the structure of vascular smooth muscle cells (the cells making up the walls of blood vessels) through a process called "vascular remodeling." If left unchecked, this restructuring can stiffen arterial walls, which lose their ability to adjust their size appropriately. This, in turn, leads to arteriosclerosis and increases the risk of cerebrovascular disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on the prevalence of cognitive impairment among older adults in Korea

Older adults commonly experience concurrent lower handgrip strength and sensory impairment. However, previous studies have analyzed the individual effects of either handgrip strength or sensory impairment on cognitive impairment. To address this gap, this study investigated the combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on cognitive impairment among older adults. In total, 2930 participants aged 65 and older were analyzed using 2014"“2018 data from the Korean Longitudinal Study of Aging. Participants underwent assessments of handgrip strength (grip dynamometer), sensory impairment (self-reported responses), and cognitive impairment (Korean version of the Mini-Mental State Examination). Low handgrip strength, compared to normal handgrip strength, was associated with cognitive impairment. In participants with low handgrip strength, vision and hearing impairment were associated with cognitive impairment (odds ratio [OR] 1.36, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.06"“1.75; OR 2.58, 95% CI 1.77"“3.78, respectively) compared to those with normal handgrip strength. Participants with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment had the highest OR for cognitive impairment (OR 3.73, 95% CI 2.65"“5.25). Due to the strong association of low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment with cognitive impairment, people living with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment should be classified as a high-risk group for cognitive impairment and should be prioritized for interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

The neural basis of weight control and obesity

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. According to the World Health Organization's report, approximately 13% of the world's adult population was obese, and 39% was overweight in 2016. The worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 20161. Overconsumption of calorie-dense foods and a sedentary lifestyle are two main drivers of the global obesity epidemic. Despite obvious causes of obesity, our efforts to combat obesity have been unsuccessful. To effectively treat obesity, we need to understand how our body maintains a normal weight and what pathological processes disrupt weight control mechanisms.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kabir
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Air Pollutants#Meibomian Gland#Environmental Pollution#O3#Vegf
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Hebei, CN
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists explain the risks linked to taking melatonin for sleep

In a recent article published in The Conversation, scientists discussed the risk factors associated with melatonin supplement consumption for sleep. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain and helps regulate the body’s response to day and night changes. Therefore, melatonin regulates the circadian rhythm, that is, the body’s sleep-wake cycle.
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy