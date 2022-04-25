ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

By Hans-Christoph Aster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical...

ASHeels
1d ago

Interesting Article... I've Had Fibromyalgia Since 2007, After An Accident. Along With Other Issues. Recognized By AMA In The 80's... Most Doctors Still Do Not Understand (Or Believe). I Was Lucky Enough To Find A Doctor Back In 2008 That Had Been Working On This Condition & Treating Patients For 20Ys At That Time. Contrary To Recent TV Commercials... There Is NO Single, Definitive Test Or Pill/Treatment!! It Requires A Life Change....

Tim Walter
1d ago

Wish the V.A. looked at this as knowledge to better there patient evaluations. The V.A. does a MRI and discovers Grey matter is missing in the upper cortex and stops there. End of story, take pregabalin and call me in the morning. Do less to pay more.

