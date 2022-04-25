ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Watch a Genius Redneck Let Nothing Stop Him from Going Fishing

By Doc Holliday
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The driver asks "Why is it up there?". I have no answer to that question. All I know is that this redneck genius refuses to allow anything to stop him from going fishing based on a brand new video share. DISCLAIMER: I use the word "redneck"...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redneck#Attic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Youtube
Lootpress

Warming days signals best time for bass fishing

You can see it in your mind’s eye. Your bass boat skips across the rippled waters of the lake under steel-gray clouds, eases into a cove and slows to a low rumbling idle. You begin to fish parallel to the shoreline with your favorite flat-sided crankbait. The lime green color of spring is beginning to tinge the vegetation. The rawness of winter has departed.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

This Survival Instructor’s Lesson? The Wilderness Isn’t Out to Get You

Jessie Krebs just wants to go for a hike and feel raw rock beneath her thrift-store boots. She doesn’t want to be responsible for her companions, or to try to save or heal or teach them. That’s because Krebs, after long decades as a wilderness therapist and military trainer, says even the wildest places can feel like an office after a while. But recreational hikes still turn into instructional moments for Krebs, who stands maybe 5 feet 3 inches and could make a living off 100 barren miles of lava rock and lizards. We’re on a no-name ridge above the Salt River northeast of Phoenix, no destination in mind, admiring cholla and saguaro cactus and basking in the February sun, when Krebs stops midstride. She yanks off her leather Crocodile Dundee hat and pokes around the inside band.
PHOENIX, AZ
Field & Stream

How to Tie 5 Essential Outdoor Knots

A knowledge and mastery of certain knots is essential for anyone who spends time in the outdoors. And, sure, when faced with certain tasks that require knot-tying, you might be able to get away with winging it up to a point. But at the end of the day, if you can learn a few key knots, you’ll find yourself bungling around less often—not to mention save yourself some time and be safer.
HOBBIES
99.5 WKDQ

Simple Trick to Keep Wasps and Bees Away from Your Yard

If your yard has become infested with wasps and bees, there's a pretty simple trick that you can do to get them out of your yard without killing them. I have noticed way more wasps and bees in my yard than usual this year. The last thing that I want is to have to take my dog outside and get stung. We all know that getting stung by a wasp or bee isn't the most pleasant feeling. There's a trick that has been floating around for quite some time now that's a simple home remedy to get rid of bees and wasps that requires little work, and it doesn't kill them.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Bass Crash Course: Tips & Tricks for Bladed Jigs

After two decades, this highly customizable, easy-to-use lure is still hard to beat for catching shallow-water bass. “Nothing is new under the sun” is an appropriate saying when it comes to bass-fishing lures. Most of the lures we have today are minor variations on models that have been around for decades.
HOBBIES
Lonestar 99.5

Easy Way to Add A Fish Pond to Your Yard

I'm all about having some amazing decorative items in my yard. I've always wanted to have a fish pond in my backyard. I have a tendency to want to do DIY things in my home, so I started researching how to build a fish pond. The great thing about it is it is relatively easy to do.
GARDENING
99.5 WKDQ

What To Do If You See An Orb Like This In The Indiana Woods

What do you see when you look at this picture? My first thought was that it was some sort of beehive or wasp or hornet's nest that had fallen from a tree. I also thought it could be a cool-looking rock. It is not either of those things, though. It is, in fact, a big ol' mushroom - a puffball mushroom to be precise, and it is very possible that if you're out enjoying some quality time with Mother Nature that you might encounter one just like it. The question is - what do you do if you see one?
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Wake-N-Bacon Is One Of Chicago’s Best Instagram-Worthy Brunch Spots

To clarify, this brunch spot does not infuse marijuana into their brunch specials. Though, they do aim 'high' to serve customers an exceptional experience!. If you're really looking for a space to eat scrumptious food, immerse yourself in a fun environment, have opportunities for Insta photos, and try delicious drinks before noon, Wake-N-Bacon is the place to be!
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy