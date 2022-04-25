ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

MN National Guard Supporting Flood Operations

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CROOKSTON -- The Minnesota National Guard is helping residents dealing with flooding in northwestern Minnesota. On Saturday a severe spring storm system with heavy rain...

