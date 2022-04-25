ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Foxworthy & Tshiebwe at Ky. FCA

foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Ky....

foxlexington.com

WBKO

Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett commits to Centre College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday Greenwood’s star basketball player Cade Stinnett announced via his Twitter he is committing to Centre College to play basketball. In 2022, Stinnett led the Gators in scoring with 20 PPG while shooting 55% from the field and averaging 5.8 rebounds per game. He also led the Gators to the 4th Region Championship in 2021 averaging 20.7 PPG.
GREENWOOD, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBKO

Spartans sweep the day in baseball/softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both the South Warren softball and baseball team brought home wins Monday sweeping the day for the Spartans. In softball, the number one team in the 4th Region hosted Bowling Green. The Purples got up to a 3-0 start in the first inning, but South Warren rallied for a 5-4 win over their 14th District rival.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Spartans Softball get second straight win over Purples 12-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday South Warren Softball squeezed out the victory at home over Bowling Green 5-4, Tuesday on the road, the Spartans shut out the Purples 12-0. The win extends South Warren’s winning streak to seven games, they are now 15-2 on the season. They will have one day off before hosting second-place Greenwood Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
On3.com

KSR Today: Bring Your Pups to the Louisville City Pitch

Before the Derby City descends into horse racing chaos, your boys in purple are having a very special evening at Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity is hosting its first ever Pups at the Pitch, presented by Feeders Supply. Your friends at KSR have special offer for this Saturday’s match. Buy one ticket and get one ticket free for a limited time only! Purchase your tickets for the April 30 match here, bring a friend and your furry pal for an exciting night at a wonderful sporting venue. If you’ve never been to Lynn Family Stadium before, this week is the perfect time.
LOUISVILLE, KY

