Foxworthy & Tshiebwe at Ky. FCA

Before the Derby City descends into horse racing chaos, your boys in purple are having a very special evening at Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity is hosting its first ever Pups at the Pitch, presented by Feeders Supply. Your friends at KSR have special offer for this Saturday’s match. Buy one ticket and get one ticket free for a limited time only! Purchase your tickets for the April 30 match here, bring a friend and your furry pal for an exciting night at a wonderful sporting venue. If you’ve never been to Lynn Family Stadium before, this week is the perfect time.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO