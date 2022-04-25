Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC Release Date Revealed

Ubisoft could be one of the next big gaming companies to undergo an acquisition, but not from one of the big platform holders. Over the years, Ubisoft has done its best to stay independent, even going as far as to fight off a hostile takeover from Vivendi. It was a pretty heated battle that drew eyes from all over the industry, but Ubisoft ultimately prevailed and Vivendi backed down from its battle. Despite this, it seems Ubisoft may be ready to welcome the right buyer. Earlier this year, Ubisoft stated it was open to reviewing any possible requests for acquisitions and it seems like it's starting to happen.

