Five Years Ago Today, Sema’j Crosby Reported Missing, No Charges In Her Death
3 days ago
Today marks five years since 17-month old Sema’j Crosby was reported missing from Joliet Township. Her lifeless body was found stuffed under a couch in a home on Louis Road a day and a half later. The...
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
CHICAGO — A former prominent attorney was charged after police said he stole an ambulance in Chinatown and led police on a chase all the way near Dwight. Benjamin Herrington, 46, was charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Around 4:40 […]
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent armed robberies. In each incident, police say two male offenders approached male victims that were doing construction work at apartment buildings. The offenders pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims’ property, police said. The offenders then struck...
At least 10 individuals were arrested and several others issued citations after multiple reported fights during a large gathering at Millennium Park Saturday evening, Chicago police say. According to posts on social media, multiple fights occurred near the Cloud Gate sculpture, commonly known as "The Bean," before 8:45 p.m. In...
CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed. Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the […]
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has admitted helping hide a gun her boyfriend used to kill two teenagers at a Gary-area home, court records show. Dawn Carden, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to assisting a criminal and dangerous control of a firearm in connection with the Oct. 16, 2020, shooting deaths of Elijah […]
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6200 block of West Francisco, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Alexis Guadarrama by the Medical Examiner's Office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was taken in for questioning -- no weapon was recovered on the scene. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After days of pressure, the Will County Sheriff's Office finally showed a grieving family body camera video from the moments deputies not only shot and killed their son, but also shot his grandfather. This comes just one week after CBS 2 Investigators first uncovered the Sheriff's Office denied the family multiple opportunities to see the video. The CBS 2 investigation also brought to light how officials never told the family, or the public, that deputies shot the grandfather too. The family's attorney, Ian Barney, said he and the family privately watched the video at the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three years ago, many of us first learned the name A.J. Freund - the 5-year-old whose death at the hands of his parents put new focus on the state's child welfare agency. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had already had A.J. on their radar. In a rare move afterward, A.J.'s caseworker, Carlos Acosta, and supervisor Andrew Polovin were charged criminally with endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct. Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the rare move of criminally charging those...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening in The Loop. Police said around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a large group downtown on the 200 block of East Randolph. Thirteen arrests were made -- 10 of which were juveniles. Eight other juveniles were issued curfew violations. Of the adults arrested, one was charged with mob action and two with disorderly conduct. Of the juveniles, six were charged with disorderly conduct, three with mob action, one with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. One handgun and one replica of a firearm were also recovered, according to police. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CPD says they anticipated the large gathering and had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety. Police originally issued a statement with lower numbers of arrests but updated the count Sunday afternoon.
