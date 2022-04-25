ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Robert Reich: Beware the slow motion coup | Opinion

By Robert Reich
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMAWH_0fJIy5WB00

This commentary was originally published by Inequality Media.

The same people behind the January 6 insurrection are now trying to overthrow the government in a slow-motion coup.

If they succeed, you can kiss our democracy goodbye.

President Trump ultimately failed to overturn the 2020 election because a few election officials — secretaries of state in particular — rightfully certified the results despite heavy pressure from him and his enablers to overturn them.

In 37 states , the secretaries of state are the chief elections officers. That means they oversee elections and voter registration. In 2020, they held the United States’ rickety democracy together by certifying Joe Biden’s win.

But what happens if secretaries of state won’t protect democracy?

In most states, they are elected . And it’s precisely those elections that Trump and his cronies are targeting.

Trump’s choice in Georgia is Jody Hice , who voted against certifying the 2020 election in the Georgia House.

His choice in Michigan is Kristina Karamo , who falsely claimed to have witnessed election fraud as a pollster.

In Arizona, Trump has endorsed Mark Finchem , a QAnon-supporting member of the Oath Keepers militia who participated in the January 6 insurrection.

At least 20 other candidates now running for secretary of state do not believe in the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

They’re part of a quiet movement kicked off by former Trump advisor Steve Bannon .

The plan is to take over the machinery of our democracy from the ground up — so that in the 2024 presidential election, only Trump loyalists will be certifying elections.

As Bannon put it: “We’re taking action. And that action is we’re taking over school boards, we’re taking over the Republican Party through the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections.”

Thousands of Republicans who have taken up Bannon’s call have also signed up to be local elections officials and poll workers.

We can’t allow our democracy to be overtaken like this.

These positions, especially secretaries of state, are the last lines of defense in a democracy.

And we’ve seen what happens when secretaries of state put partisan interests ahead of election integrity.

In 2018, Brian Kemp ran Georgia elections as its secretary of state — while he was running for governor against Stacey Abrams. During his tenure, Kemp oversaw the purging of almost 1.5 million voter registrations and the closing of more than 200 polling places . In the weeks leading up to the election, he put more than 50,000 voter registrations on hold , 70% of which belonged to Black people. He won by 55,000 votes .

And remember back in the 2000 presidential election, when Al Gore won the popular vote ? Nonetheless, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris, who had been co-chair of George W Bush’s statewide campaign , ended up calling Florida for Bush , which handed him the election.

Trump and Bannon’s goal is to replicate these abuses across America and put into power Trump loyalists who care more about electing Trump than upholding democracy.

Voter suppression is nothing new. But it’s now occurring on a scale we haven’t seen before: An entire party’s election strategy aimed at thwarting the will of voters.

So what can we do about this?

First, spread the word about the GOP’s authoritarian plan. Make sure your friends and family know what the stakes are this fall.

Next, get involved locally. Volunteer to be a poll worker or join a campaign. From school boards to secretaries of state, every position matters.

And of course, vote! Check your registration early and make a plan to cast your ballot.

In 2020, millions of people organized, volunteered, and voted to keep American democracy alive. We, the people, must  work to elect public servants who will uphold democracy and stand up to those who are hellbent on undermining it.

Let’s get it done.

The post Robert Reich: Beware the slow motion coup | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Robert Reich: How much is $100 billion, really?

This commentary was originally published by Inequality Media. The word “billionaire” didn’t even exist until 1844. Fifty years later, we got “multibillionaire.” And for the next 127 years, that was enough. But in 2020, while the working class faced near-record unemployment during the pandemic, the wealthiest Americans faced a different problem. Some of them had […] The post Robert Reich: How much is $100 billion, really? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ECONOMY
Minnesota Reformer

The loyal opposition is a key element of democracy, and we’re losing it | Opinion

The United States has made many contributions to the world in science, technology, medicine and the arts. We’ve exported the key ideas that serve as the framework of self-government and personal freedom around the world. By my reckoning, however, the greatest contribution of the United States to the world is the idea of legitimate opposition. […] The post The loyal opposition is a key element of democracy, and we’re losing it | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
Salon

Young White House aide was go-between from Giuliani to Trump during coup campaign

During the frantic period between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a young White House aide named Garrett Ziegler served as a conduit of information from a network of teams led by lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to President Trump, as the operatives generated unfounded and specious claims in an attempt to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reich
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Election#Voter Registration#Inequality Media#The Georgia House
MSNBC

Conservative federal judge: Trump puts power over democracy

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old exterminator in Ohio, found himself unemployed once the Covid-19 crisis began in earnest. In the weeks and months that followed, he fell down what he described as “the rabbit hole” of right-wing lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and the Republican’s re-election campaign.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

Trump Drawn to Celebrity in Weighing Midterm Endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year stacked up on operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump, betting those connections would give them a leg up on landing critical endorsements that would help them win. But as Trump wades into some of...
OHIO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
816
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy