Illinois State

Illinois DNR Asking Residents To Remove Bird Feeders

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking residents across the state to stop using bird baths...

AM 1390 KRFO

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Outdoor Life

How to Hunt Public Land Turkeys

In many ways, the wild tom turkey is underrated as a big game animal. He’s got excellent eyesight and hair-trigger instincts that have helped him avoid hunters and spread all across the country. Hunting public land turkeys increases the challenge even more. Typically, public land toms gobble less, they frequent fields less regularly, and hang up outside of shotgun range more often. Plus, you’ve got to compete with other turkey hunters who are out hammering the same ground as you.
MINNESOTA STATE
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Lightning Strike Kills Herd of Deer, a Wild Story from the OL Archives

Through the years, we’ve covered quite a few strange scenarios involving whitetail deer. There was the Arkansas buck that got stuck goring its own leg, the Michigan doe that tackled a high school cross country runner, and the case of the Pennsylvania police officers who discovered a live deer in the back of a trunk during a traffic stop. But one of the all-time weirdest deer scenarios goes back to 2010, when a lightning strike killed a herd of deer in southeastern Wisconsin.
ANIMALS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

10 Cold Cases in Illinois That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Are you obsessed with watching true crime shows, documentaries, and all things related to it?. Do you ever fall down a rabbit hole of reading about unsolved murder cases?. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to do some Googling about unsolved crimes in Illinois today. I came across a list of current unsolved cases from the Illinois State Police, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't overcome with sadness after reading some of them. The cases that got to me the most are the ones listed as "unidentified male" or "unidentified female". It's heartbreaking to me that someone, somewhere knows who these people were, and might be still wondering what happened to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Hunting Deer With A Rifle? Psh… Try Deer Hunting With An Eagle

I see your rifle hunt, I see your bow hunt, and I raise you…. Hunting deer with an eagle. I’ll be the first to admit, I’ve never seen anything like this before. We all know about running dogs while hunting feral hogs (or bears for the folks that do that), but never in my life have I seen an eagle, one of the world’s most pristine birds, be used for deer hunting.
ANIMALS
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE

