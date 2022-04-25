ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy, 15, arrested after 3 armed robberies in 8 minutes: DC police

By 7News Staff
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. police detectives announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in January armed robberies in the Third District. Officers are also searching for additional suspects. In each offense, the suspects approached the victims, brandished a handgun and took...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wjla#Hyundai#Northwest Police#Department
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

4-Year-Old Girl Died Because Grandmother Forced Her to Drink Bottle of Whiskey While Mother Did Nothing to Stop It: Cops

A grandmother allegedly forced a 4-year-old girl to finish a bottle of whiskey while the mother did nothing to stop it. Victim China Record, 4, died at the scene, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday. Her grandmother Roxanne Record, 53, and mother Kadjah Record, 28, were arrested for first-degree murder, officers said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AOL Corp

D.C. shooter fired over 200 rounds and had 800 more, police say

The man who opened fire from a D.C. apartment Friday, wounding four people before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, had a major stockpile of weapons and ammunition in two apartments he was renting, police said Monday. No one was killed in the shooting, but two people remain hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
FAIRFAX, VA
Calcasieu Parish News

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to 20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – Duvell London, Jr., 41, of St. Rose, Louisiana, and Jeremy Levanda, 40, of Destrehan, Louisiana, were sentenced on drug trafficking charges by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter on April 19, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. London previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846. London further pled guilty to 4 counts of distribution of controlled substances, 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and 4 counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Levanda previously pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
DESTREHAN, LA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy