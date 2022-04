Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bang & Olufsen has a reputation for making pretty and pricey speakers, so when we saw they were releasing a new generation of portable Bluetooth speakers just in time for summer, naturally we were curious. In this review, I’ll go hands-on with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) to see how it sounds, what it’s best for, and if I can recommend it to you. And because it’s supposed to be waterproof,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO