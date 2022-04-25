2 shot Sunday in Hartford

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Hartford.

A little before 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene near 18 Townley Street on a report of shots fired.

As detectives processed the scene, two victims arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

One victim, a female in her 30s, was treated for a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

A second 18-year-old male victim also suffered a single gunshot wound.

That victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

So far, police haven't determined a motive for the shooting and are still looking for suspects.