In the media: Cancer survivor organizes fundraiser

lafayette.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWFMZ-TV covers junior Perry Zimmerman's efforts to raise money for cancer research Twitter. WFMZ-TV...

news.lafayette.edu

CBS News

PanCAN raising awareness of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of deaths in the U.S. To raise awareness, President and CEO of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Julia Fleshman, and Dr. Bobby Eghbalieh, appeared on KCAL9 News. Rachel Kim reports.
Cancer Health

Acknowledging the Fears of Cancer by Giving Them a Face and a Name

To understand why Beau Gill built a mental cupboard for Jeff and Spike, first you must travel back with him to the small town of Catemaco in Mexico’s state of Veracruz. It was years ago and he was a bit of a lost soul. Having spent 15 years building a photo studio in London, England, that came to an unpleasant end, he was seeking a fresh start and Mexico appealed. As he wandered Catemaco’s streets in the days after Christmas, he began seeing effigies by people’s front doors – old men wearing straw-stuffed overalls with a liquor bottle propped in the crooks of their left arms.
People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
Pennsylvania Health
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
MedicalXpress

How too much drinking harms the liver

As Americans stepped up their drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, liver disease and transplants surged. Between March 2020 and January 2021, the number of U.S. patients with alcohol-associated liver disease who received a new liver or were wait-listed for a transplant was 50% higher than pre-pandemic projections, researchers say. Alcohol-associated...
MedicineNet.com

How Is Oropharynx Cancer Diagnosed?

Oropharyngeal cancer is diagnosed with a physical exam and medical history, followed by tests such as a neurological exam, PET-CT scan, MRI, and biopsy. Physical exam: Thorough examination of the mouth and neck to check for lumps or abnormalities under the tongue and down the throat. Medical history: History of...
Medical News Today

Lung cancer recurrence: How likely is it, and what are the signs?

Defines recurrent cancer as cancer that doctors find after treatment and after a period during which there were no detectable signs of cancer. Distant recurrent cancers are different than second cancers, which the. defines as cancers that develop after the initial cancer but are unrelated to it. The signs of...
