Starmer condemns Westminster’s ‘misogynist’ culture after attack on Rayner

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
 2 days ago

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for end to the “misogynist” culture at Westminster after his deputy Angela Rayner was accused of trying to distract Boris Johnson during Commons exchanges.

There was outrage across the political spectrum after The Mail on Sunday reported claims by an unnamed Tory MP that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs in an attempt to divert Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Johnson, who publicly condemned the claims on Twitter, was reported to have written to Ms Rayner privately expressing his sympathy and assuring her the comments were “not in his name”.

Technology minister Chris Philp there was “ongoing, active work” to root out such “offensive views” within the Conservative Party.

He said he expected efforts would be made to find out who spoke to The Mail on Sunday political editor Glen Owen but suggested the chances of success were limited.

“I think that if anyone is identified having views like those that were expressed, which are just outrageous and misogynistic, then I would expect serious consequences to follow,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“I expect efforts will be made to identify who is responsible for those views. But journalists fiercely guard their sources and I doubt Glen Owen will be volunteering that information.”

The Independent Press Standards Organisation, the industry watchdog, said it was receiving “a high volume of complaints” about newspaper’s report and was dealing with these “under our normal procedures”.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes The Mail on Sunday, has declined to comment.

Sir Keir said Ms Rayner had been “disgusted” by the claims and vowed there would be “zero tolerance” for such attitudes within his own party.

“It is rank sexism, rank misogyny. She was really disgusted that all of her political attributes were put aside for this ridiculous, offensive story,” he told ITV’s This Morning programme.

“She shouldn’t have to put up with it but all women in politics shouldn’t have to put up with it. Almost every woman in politics has had an element of this in some shape or form.

“We have got to change the culture. The culture in Parliament, it is sexist, it is misogynist. We need to change it.”

His comments echoed shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves who said earlier that the treatment of Mr Rayner was typical of what women had to put up with at Westminster.

“I’m afraid that this story just shines a spotlight on the sort of rubbish that female MPs and other women in Parliament have to put up with on a day-to-day basis,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“She doesn’t need to use her sex to win an argument or put the Prime Minister off, or whatever was suggested in that article.

“She does it by the strength of her argument, and to suggest otherwise, it’s just disgusting and it doesn’t do justice to the brilliant women we have in Parliament from all sides.”

The report came as The Sunday Times reported that three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers were facing allegations of sexual misconduct after being referred to the parliamentary watchdog set up in the wake of the #MeToo scandal.

The paper said they were among 56 MPs who have been reported to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme in relation to around 70 separate complaints.

Sir Keir said: “I need to look at it within my own party wherever we see it. We will be absolutely on it with zero tolerance. There shouldn’t be a party political divide on this.”

The Independent

The Independent

