World leaders congratulate Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French president

World leaders have congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as French president.

Macron secured victory over his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen , on Sunday and politicians around the world were quick to react.

“Bravo Emmanuel. In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union,” Charles Michel , European Council president, tweeted.

“Congratulations on your re-election... I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world,” Boris Johnson wrote.

