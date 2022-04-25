ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk and Twitter negotiating new deal and a ‘break-up fee’, reports say

By Adam Smith
The Independent
 2 days ago

Twitter ’s board has reportedly been in negotiations with Tesla chief Elon Musk on Sunday over his attempt to buy the social network.

According to a report from the New York Times , both sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed and then fell apart. The people said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.

Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive. But the board decided to negotiate after Musk updated his proposal to show he had secured financing, according to The Wall Street Journal , which was first to report the negotiations were underway.

On 14 April, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion, but did not say at the time how he would finance the acquisition.

Last week, he said in documents filed with US securities regulators that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, some of it secured by his huge stake in the electric car maker.

Neither Twitter nor Mr Musk replied to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.

Mr Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter because he does not feel that it is living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

In recent weeks, he has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, from relaxing its content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — to ridding the platform of its problems with fake and automated accounts.

Mr Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes, with a nearly $279 billion fortune. But much of his money is tied up in Tesla stock — he owns about 17 per cent of the company, according to FactSet, which is valued at more than $1 trillion — and SpaceX, his privately held space company.

It is unclear how much cash Mr Musk has, but a regulatory finding to the US Securities and Exchange Commission suggests that he does have the funding to purchase Twitter – pushing back against doubts that stem from his ‘funding secured’ tweet sent in 2018 to take Tesla private, and which resulted in a $20 million fine from the SEC.

Reuters has also reported similar discussions, with the Twitter board debating whether the sale could be made on more attractive terms. Twitter shareholders apparently urged the board not to let the opportunity for a deal slip away. The board apparently wants to know if there are any more active investigations into Mr Musk from regulators like the SEC that could stop the deal falling through.

If it was established that Mr Musk buying the company would be too great a risk, there could be a break-up fee for Twitter.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter's headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company's San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as "no one shows up anyways".Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon's lead by combining the the office with a shelter system."Or...
Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To 'Move To The Back' When the CEO Was Coming, 'They Didn't Want A Black Face Up There'

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla's flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla's Fremont, Calif., factory.
Elon Musk
Donald Trump
Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
Lauren Boebert's 'Micky' tweet derails congresswoman's attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet's attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman's rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk's advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
Twitter says mass deactivations after Musk news were 'organic'

Twitter has been flooded with user reports of high-profile accounts losing thousands of followers in the hours after news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would purchase the social network. The company said Tuesday that the "fluctuations in follower counts" came from "organic" account closures. Some...
