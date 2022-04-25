ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Report Shows MN Hospitals Struggling During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Minnesota News Network
kxlp941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report suggests hospitals and health systems in the state are struggling financially due to COVID-19. Minnesota Hospital Association President...

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Southern Minnesota News

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#The Hospitals#Medicaid#Covid 19 Pandemic
Kat Kountry 105

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
MINNESOTA STATE
TIME

Delta Is the Only Major U.S. Airline Without a Flight Attendant’s Union. That May Soon Change

When Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, started to emerge as the most dynamic labor leader in years, issuing calls to arms for workers all over the country, it was newsworthy. The new face of the labor movement was…a flight attendant? Appearing on television and on picket lines, often dressed in her United Airlines uniform, Nelson was not exactly what most people thought of when they imagined a militant union leader.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
MinnPost

Housing advocates want lawmakers to restart and replenish Minnesota’s halted rental assistance program. That’s gonna be a tough sell.

Advocates for low-income renters have asked Gov. Tim Walz and state legislators to refill the accounts of the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program. A coalition called Equity in Place wants an additional $330 million from the state’s budget surplus — or unspent federal COVID response money — put into the now-halted RentHelpMN.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dermatology Clinic’s ‘No-Show’ Fees Going To Help Newly-Settled Refugees

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — “No show” fees can be a little taboo. You miss an appointment, you pay a fee. “I didn’t want to just take the money,” said Tareen Dermatology medical director Dr. Mohiba Tareen. “I wanted to do something good with it.” At Tareen Dermatology, that has locations in Roseville, Maplewood, and Faribault, the fee has always been a donation. Each year during Ramadan, Dr. Mohiba Tareen, Dr. Basir Tareen and the staff choose a different cause. This year, they decided to help newly-settled Afghan families find housing. “In order to rent many of these apartments, and landlords require tenant history, which...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Blue Earth County resident dies of COVID

Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image. A resident from Blue Earth County has died of COVID-19. The death, which involved a person in their early 60’s, was the sole coronavirus death reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The death involved a person in residential behavioral health, according to the MDH daily update.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota Poverty Report released: Findings show need for immediate policy changes

The Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP), in partnership with the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, released a report on poverty in Minnesota. This report sheds light on Minnesota’s poverty disparities. For many Minnesotans, particularly African-American and Native American families, federal benefits programs and income are not enough to cover the costs of their basic needs.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy