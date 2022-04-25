Which Student Loans Should You Pay Off First?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tiffany Calhoun and her husband have been chipping away at $70,000 of student loans for over a decade. Right now they pay $400 a month. “It feels like it’s one thing that’s never going away,” Calhoun said. “I definitely think something needs to be done.” According to the Education Data Initiative, more than 43 million Americans have federal student debt with loans topping more than $1.7 trillion. This week the Department of Education says it will be taking two major steps to address what it calls historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs. A review found some...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO