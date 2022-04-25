ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Which Student Loans Should You Pay Off First?

By Jennifer Calonia,, Alicia Hahn
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VE5ok_0fJIozde00

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Do I resist refinancing my $160,000 federal student loan at a lower rate in the hope there will be loan forgiveness? What are the chances it will happen?

I graduated from college in 2017 with more than $210,000 in federal student-loan debt thanks to out-of-state tuition, a master’s program, and not fully understanding this cost at that time. I’ve chiseled away at the debt since, often making greater than the minimum payment. The student-loan pause during...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

New Student Loan Expansions Bring Debt Forgiveness Closer for Millions of Borrowers

At least 40,000 borrowers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could see immediate student loan debt forgiveness due to student loan repayment changes announced Tuesday by the US Department of Education. In addition, over 3.6 million borrowers could also receive at least three years of credit toward income-driven repayment forgiveness.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans
FOXBusiness

How to defer student loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. The...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Minnesota

Biden: 40,000 Borrowers Could Have Student Loans Dismissed, Aid For 3.6 Million More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tiffany Calhoun and her husband have been chipping away at $70,000 of student loans for over a decade. Right now they pay $400 a month. “It feels like it’s one thing that’s never going away,” Calhoun said. “I definitely think something needs to be done.” According to the Education Data Initiative, more than 43 million Americans have federal student debt with loans topping more than $1.7 trillion. This week the Department of Education says it will be taking two major steps to address what it calls historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs. A review found some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOXBusiness

4 in 5 borrowers could benefit from student loan forgiveness, but the price tag is high: NY Fed

Since President Joe Biden took office, progressive lawmakers and advocates have been calling on his administration to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower — something Biden campaigned on as a presidential candidate. Many prominent Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have even urged the president to increase the maximum forgiveness amount to $50,000.
U.S. POLITICS
Money

Millions of Borrowers Just Got a Quicker Path to Student Loan Forgiveness

Changes announced by the Department of Education Tuesday will help millions more borrowers become eligible for student loan forgiveness under income-driven repayment plans. The Education Department said it will conduct a one-time revision of payment counts that will result in immediate forgiveness for about 40,000 borrowers who are in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. After the changes, more than 3.6 million borrowers who are enrolled in income-driven repayment (IDR) plans will also get at least three years of credit to bring them closer to loan forgiveness.
EDUCATION
CNBC

Your credit card debt is about to get a lot more expensive

Credit card debt is creeping up as consumers face rising prices almost across the board. The Federal Reserve's next rate hike will only make it more expensive to carry a balance. Consumers are putting more purchases on plastic — and paying more for the privilege. Rising prices have caused...
CREDITS & LOANS
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy