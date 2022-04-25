Motorist at Port Arthur intersection shot at multiple times Sunday night; police investigating

An Orange resident was killed, authorities said, when he was hit by a vehicle while walking. According to a release from Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby, the auto-pedestrian crashed occurred on Highway 62 (North of CR 3150) in Newton County. Newton County Dispatch received a call of an individual being...
On Monday, 18-year-old, Dastacy Lawrence surrendered himself to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility to face the charge of murder for the shooting death of Marcus Freeman, a Port Arthur resident. Port Arthur Police made the announcement Monday night, with Det. Sadie Guedry saying the killing occurred Jan. 21 in the...
Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Jayden Joseph Leonard, a 17-year-old Beaumont resident, for the April 25 killing of David Parkerson in the 3700 block of Usan. Detectives responded to the scene of the homicide at 9 p.m. Monday and have been working to investigate this...
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 18 to April 24:. Derek Moore, 22, other agency warrant(s) Charles Emerson, 30, other agency warrant(s) Jesus Ramirez, 48, driving while intoxicated. Rickey McDaniel Jr., 31, driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container. Port Neches Police Department officers responded...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.The names of the men have not been released.Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
A Nederland man who allegedly stole electronics from a Port Arthur church was identified by handprints left on windows, according to court documents. Frank Quinoneo Vega, 49, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury last week on a charge of burglary of a building. He remains in jail on a parole violation that has no bond.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults at an apartment on Cheviot Dr. at E. Paulding Rd. and Hessen Cassel Rd. Late Wednesday night, police were sent to the 3300 block of Cheviot Dr. for a “problem unknown.” Through a window, police could see someone […]
