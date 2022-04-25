ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win these Flower Garden Stakes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and...

PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
New Jersey 101.5

There are too many flowering trees in NJ … gesundheit!

This time of year, drive down any suburban street in New Jersey and you're met with a burst of color. Pink, reds, purples and whites and there are more to come. If you're like many of us, you may have had a sneezing fit or two or three or 20 this past weekend. Don't worry it's probably not COVID and may more likely be an allergic reaction to tree pollen.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Garden Cultivator vs Tiller: What’s the Difference?

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Garden cultivators and tillers are often thought of as interchangeable because both...
GARDENING
Beach Radio

Why people in New Jersey should avoid mowing their lawns in May

Well, this is a new one. You’ve probably heard of No Shave November to raise money to go toward Cancer awareness. What about “No Mow May?”. When I first read about this, I thought it was maybe something about noise complaints. Though that may just be my personal beef with lawn equipment? (I mean, it’s 2022, how have we not created quieter technology? But I digress..)
GARDENING
Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
Denver Channel

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
BHG

The 9 Best Deck Stains to Protect and Revive Your Deck

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your backyard deck is the prime spot for outdoor fun, whether you're on your own relaxing with a good book and a cool drink or hosting a casual get-together with family and friends. You can enjoy your deck for many years to come when you maintain your deck's wood finish and protect it from the elements with a coat of deck stain.
HOME & GARDEN

