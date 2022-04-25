Win these Flower Garden Stakes

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
I just saw something on my community message board that I've never seen before. I was told, no matter what I do, please DO NOT mow my lawn in the month of May. Yep, my neighbors want me to grow it out all month long and if I cut it, I'm going to be judged.
A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
There are some things that some people, for whatever reason, feel selectively OK with stealing. Take downloading movies, for example, there are a lot of folks who will argue up and down that there isn't anything wrong with torrenting a flick they'd probably not watch otherwise or stream it on a sketch service.
This time of year, drive down any suburban street in New Jersey and you're met with a burst of color. Pink, reds, purples and whites and there are more to come. If you're like many of us, you may have had a sneezing fit or two or three or 20 this past weekend. Don't worry it's probably not COVID and may more likely be an allergic reaction to tree pollen.
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Garden cultivators and tillers are often thought of as interchangeable because both...
Well, this is a new one. You’ve probably heard of No Shave November to raise money to go toward Cancer awareness. What about “No Mow May?”. When I first read about this, I thought it was maybe something about noise complaints. Though that may just be my personal beef with lawn equipment? (I mean, it’s 2022, how have we not created quieter technology? But I digress..)
Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
As the weather warms up, we start to think about our lawns and gardens. Even while the weather is still cool, there are some early seasonal favorites that like to go in the garden sooner rather than later. And for the lawn, northern grasses also tend to like the cooler days of the growing season.
GARDENING expert Alan Titchmarsh has revealed how to keep your garden free of weeds - and it’s really easy. The horticulturist, in a video for BBC Gardening World, demonstrated how to weed between borders to keep them tidy. He used just a hand trowel to tackle the different types...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your backyard deck is the prime spot for outdoor fun, whether you're on your own relaxing with a good book and a cool drink or hosting a casual get-together with family and friends. You can enjoy your deck for many years to come when you maintain your deck's wood finish and protect it from the elements with a coat of deck stain.
Comments / 0