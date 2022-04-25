New research indicates that facial attractiveness is a signal of healthy immune function

We aim to assess the effects of different air pollutants on meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). As a prospective multicenter study, 864 patients were recruited from four different regions (i.e., coal, oil, steel, and living). The oil region had a significantly lower temperature and higher O3 and SO2 concentrations than other regions. Notably, participants in oil region presented with more frequent and serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels (median interleukin 6 [IL-6] in oil: 2.66, steel: 0.96, coal: 0.38, living: 0.56; IL-8 in oil: 117.52, steel: 46.94, coal: 26.89, living: 33; vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF] in oil: 25.09, steel: 14.02, coal: 14.02, living: 28.47). The short-term fluctuations of cytokine levels were associated with the changes in gas levels (PM2.5 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.016 [0.004"“0.029]; O3 and IL-6: Î²"‰="‰0.576 [0.386"“0.702]; O3 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.479 [0.369"“0.890]; SO2 and VEGF: Î²"‰="‰0.021 [0.001"“0.047]). After long-term exposure, lid margin neovascularization (r"‰="‰0.402), meibomian gland (MG) expression (r"‰="‰0.377), MG secretion (r"‰="‰0.303), MG loss (r"‰="‰0.404), and tear meniscus height (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.345) were moderately correlated with air quality index (AQI). Individuals in oil region had more serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels. MGD is susceptible to long-term exposure to high AQI.

