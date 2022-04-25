ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New research indicates that facial attractiveness is a signal of healthy immune function

By Emily Manis
PsyPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you tell someone’s health by looking at their face? A study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B suggests that there is a relationship between people’s immune functions and their perceived facial attractiveness. There are facial traits that are seen as being more attractive, regardless...

www.psypost.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Autopsies suggest COVID’s smell loss is caused by inflammation, not virus

Although the loss of smell and taste became apparent symptoms of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, researchers are still working out why that happens—is the virus directly infecting and destroying the cells responsible for these critical senses, or is it collateral damage from our immune systems fighting off the invading foe?
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Diabetes researchers find gut microbiota regulate pancreatic growth, exocrine function, and gut hormones

Gut microbes can regulate the exocrine and endocrine functions of the pancreas and hormone production of the gastrointestinal tract, findings that may help develop potential treatments for diabetes and other diseases, a team of researchers from Boston College, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Maastricht University, Netherlands, report in the journal Diabetes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A low-calorie diet alters the gut microbiome and delays immune aging

A calorie-reduced diet can not only delay the development of metabolic diseases, but also has a positive effect on the immune system. Researchers have now shown for the first time that this effect is mediated by an altered gut microbiome, which slows down the deterioration of the immune system in old age (immune senescence). The study has been published in Microbiome.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

E-cigarettes can increase inflammation in the brain, heart, lungs, and colon

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or vapes) are a linked to a range of diseases and death. Researchers have found that using pod-based e-cigarettes daily can elevate inflammatory markers across multiple organ systems. The scientists saw that e-cigarettes caused a marked increase in inflammation within the brain’s reward pathways and that these...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Health
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Attractiveness#Hormone#Fat People
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
LiveScience

Which vitamins boost the immune system?

Understanding which vitamins boost the immune system is imperative. After all, our world is not sterile. Every day, we are exposed to a myriad of harmful microbes that are constantly evolving to get better at infecting us. Knowing the risks, we often try to do everything in our power to...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The effects of short-term and long-term air pollution exposure on meibomian gland dysfunction

We aim to assess the effects of different air pollutants on meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). As a prospective multicenter study, 864 patients were recruited from four different regions (i.e., coal, oil, steel, and living). The oil region had a significantly lower temperature and higher O3 and SO2 concentrations than other regions. Notably, participants in oil region presented with more frequent and serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels (median interleukin 6 [IL-6] in oil: 2.66, steel: 0.96, coal: 0.38, living: 0.56; IL-8 in oil: 117.52, steel: 46.94, coal: 26.89, living: 33; vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF] in oil: 25.09, steel: 14.02, coal: 14.02, living: 28.47). The short-term fluctuations of cytokine levels were associated with the changes in gas levels (PM2.5 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.016 [0.004"“0.029]; O3 and IL-6: Î²"‰="‰0.576 [0.386"“0.702]; O3 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.479 [0.369"“0.890]; SO2 and VEGF: Î²"‰="‰0.021 [0.001"“0.047]). After long-term exposure, lid margin neovascularization (r"‰="‰0.402), meibomian gland (MG) expression (r"‰="‰0.377), MG secretion (r"‰="‰0.303), MG loss (r"‰="‰0.404), and tear meniscus height (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.345) were moderately correlated with air quality index (AQI). Individuals in oil region had more serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels. MGD is susceptible to long-term exposure to high AQI.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lipidomics provides new biomarkers for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes

The lipid metabolism plays an important role in the development of cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes. However, little is known about the molecular relationships. Using lipidomics, a modern analytical method, the team led by Dr. Fabian Eichelmann from DIfE and DZD identified those lipids that are statistically associated with cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the scientists found that a diet with an increased proportion of unsaturated fatty acids (FAs) leads to a reduction in risk-associated lipids and an increase in low-risk lipids. The findings were published in the journal Circulation.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition

New research shows that a treatment for retinal vein occlusion yields long-lasting vision gains, with visual acuity remaining significantly above baseline at five years. However, many patients require ongoing treatment. Retinal vein occlusion is one of the most common blinding conditions in the United States; without treatment, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), the most severe type of retinal vein occlusion often leads to significant and permanent vision loss. A report on five-year outcomes of the Study of Comparative Treatments for Retinal Vein Occlusion 2 (SCORE2), was published April 21 in American Journal of Ophthalmology. SCORE2 was funded in part by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the short and long-term effects of alcohol on the skin?

The occasional drink typically does not present a health issue. However, frequent and excessive drinking can lead to several problems with the skin. Some changes can be benign, such as dry skin or flushing. However, prolonged alcohol use can cause other complications that affect the skin, such as liver disease.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy