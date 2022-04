A wind turbine towering over 70 metres above the ground has caught fire in a marsh in east England. Firefights were called to put out the blaze before 6pm in Cambridgeshire on Sunday evening. The wind turbine burned for hours, according to photographer Terry Harris who captured the blaze. Pictures from the scene show black smoke rising from the turbine, with the generator appearing to have suffered the most damage. The cause of the fire was accidental, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said. Lincolnshire fire and rescue service advised residents in the area to stay indoors and keep windows closed....

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO