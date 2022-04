NEW YORK -- Low unemployment numbers mean it's still a tight labor market for employers.According to the Labor Department, unemployment claims fell by 2,000 to a total of 184,000 last week. That's the lowest level in more than 50 years.Experts say that's good news for applicants, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday.There's no shortage of work for Andre Benjamin and Pasquale Alfonso, who work for Ultimate Sound & Installations."There is a big demand for a lot of work that needs to be done. Trust me, I know," Alfonso said.While there's big demand, they're short-staffed, like everyone else."It's hard to find good...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO