ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CGWC’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea’ benefits free children’s dental clinic

By Gloria Burns
communitynewspapers.com
 2 days ago

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Save Saturday, May 7, from 1 – 4 p.m., for a great affair at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club (1001 East Ponce de Leon Blvd.). This pre Mother’s Day event not only supports the club’s free children’s dental clinic but also provides a great way to treat...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Broadway Festivals seeks vendors for July 4th festivities

Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
QuadCities.com

Get Jazzed with The Quad City Singers May 26

Join the Quad City Singers for a night of drinks, hors devours & jazz favorites, including Moonglow, Come Rain or Come Shine, Taking a Chance on Love, Come Fly with Me, Operator and many more!. Old Oaks Winery. May 26. Cocktails at 6:00 PM. Concert at 7:00 PM. Get your...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy