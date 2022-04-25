ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— There is no...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Get Ready for More Wet Weather

Get ready for another wet weather system to bring widespread precipitation across the state Thursday afternoon, into Saturday. This system will not be as cold as the last one, and winds not as strong. Most low elevation moisture will fall as rain, with the Rocky Mountains picking up several inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

How the climate crisis is changing Greenland’s weather

Despite its name, Greenland is mostly a land of snow and ice, with four-fifths of the country covered by an ice sheet. Yet its northernmost point, Peary Land (named after the explorer Robert Peary, widely credited as being the first person to reach the north pole), is actually ice free, because the air is so dry that snow does not fall there, making it a polar desert.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Australia Will Experience More La Nina Weather This 2022

According to Weatherzone, new US-led projections indicated that the La Nina weather pattern that delivered severe rains and devastating severe flooding to Australia's east coast is "starting to break." This implies that rain will continue to fall on the east coast for the foreseeable future, fueling worries of a "third...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic
The Guardian

Severe thunderstorms and rainfall forecast for parts of South America

Strong winds and heavy rains are forecast for Chile and Argentina this week, because a strong jet stream is steering low pressure systems across that part of the world. South-westerly winds from the Pacific will feed in a lot of moisture, resulting in large rainfall totals on top of recent precipitation. Over two days, rainfall totals are likely to reach 30 to 60mm even at low levels across southern Chile, perhaps as far north as the capital, Santiago. The south-westerly winds will also pull in colder air, so significant snowfall is likely over the Andes with 50 to 100cm possible in 36 hours.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Billings water supply Is 90% above snowpack average

BILLINGS, Mont -- Billings only water supply is right on track for the season, but it got there a lot sooner than expected. The National Weather Service here in Billings reports that because of these April rain showers and snowstorms the Yellowstone River basin is 92% above the normal average. That is great news when we consider our current drought.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong rain shower will impact portions of southeastern Teton,. southwestern Chouteau and northeastern Cascade Counties through. At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a rain shower producing 50. mph winds, about 10 miles west of Great Falls, moving east at...
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 770 FPUS53 KUNR 261407. .REST OF TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South. winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30...
RAPID CITY, SD
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 235 FPUS55 KMSO 262044. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the. afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy