Tropical Weather-Atlantic

Strong winds and heavy rains are forecast for Chile and Argentina this week, because a strong jet stream is steering low pressure systems across that part of the world. South-westerly winds from the Pacific will feed in a lot of moisture, resulting in large rainfall totals on top of recent precipitation. Over two days, rainfall totals are likely to reach 30 to 60mm even at low levels across southern Chile, perhaps as far north as the capital, Santiago. The south-westerly winds will also pull in colder air, so significant snowfall is likely over the Andes with 50 to 100cm possible in 36 hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO