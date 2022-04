Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.St George’s Day brought a tweet from Lord Frost that will surely gladden the heart of every English traveller (as well as those from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland).You might recall his lordship negotiated the Brexit deal by which British citizens became “third-country nationals” subject to all manner of restrictions on travel to the European Union.In his social media post, Lord Frost...

