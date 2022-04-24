ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hippo Campus At The Armory: Their Time, Their City

By Collin Dobin
twincitiesmedia.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an oddly warm day in Minneapolis as I was sitting in the back of an uber coasting down Washington Avenue; Sweating so much I had to crack the window, I was eager to get to the Armory for two great acts. Hippo Campus was in town alongside Ginger Root...

