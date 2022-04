The 2021-22 season for the Chicago Bulls represents one of progress and disappointment about what could have been. On the one hand, it was the team's first postseason appearance since the 2016-17 campaign. The DeMar DeRozan addition worked out better than even the most optimistic fan could have hoped, and there is some exciting young talent in place with Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams.

