With the first round of the draft three days away, the NFL world is going wild over what should be an exciting and unexpecting night. For the first time in many years, there is a consistent feeling that no single team has the same-looking big board. The Falcons, picking eighth, are reportedly in a true best player available mode. It shouldn’t surprise anyone, though; Terry Fontenot has been adamant in his messaging to the media about what their draft strategy will be.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO