Creativity has been designated a critical 21st Century Skill by the National Research Council, yet there is not one ideal, accepted way to identify creative young people and encourage the strength as part of their education. A new study from the University of Kansas found that while creativity's value has long been recognized, there are three primary methods of assessing it in young people. Those methods have pros and cons, including racialized, gendered and class-based approaches.

SOCIETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO