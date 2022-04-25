N.J. racetrack probes rise, as more horses test positive for banned substances

The number of horses that tested positive for banned substances more than doubled in the past year at New Jersey’s three horse racing tracks, state police data shows.

The New Jersey State Police’s racetrack unit conducted 51 barn searches in the 2021 fiscal year at the Meadowlands Racetrack, Freehold Raceway, and Monmouth Park, up from just 20 the year before, state data shows.

The state Attorney General’s Office, which oversees the unit, attributed the jump to improved lab testing that resulted in more positives.

The upswing comes as attention grows on the sport of horse racing and its persistent problems with horse doping.

Every state historically has set its own anti-doping rules and penalties, but Congress in December 2020 passed a law to create a federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The authority is setting national standards for regulations, testing, and enforcement and will begin implementing them July 1.

In New Jersey, racetrack unit investigators respond after horses have tested positive, post-race, for prohibited substances, said Leland Moore, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.

They report results to the New Jersey Racing Commission, which then takes regulatory action against a licensee — typically the horse’s trainer — if investigators found banned substances or items during their search or otherwise determined the commission’s rules were broken, Moore said.

Penalties range from fines to license suspensions, depending on what drug the horse tested positive for and the trainer’s violation history, among other things, he added.

The unit’s and commission’s work “is integral to protecting race horses from abuse and preserving the integrity of the sport,” Moore said.

The Attorney General’s Office declined to make Judith Nason, the commission’s executive director, available for questions. Messages left for comment at the three racetracks were not returned.

Horse racing is a big business in New Jersey, although it took a significant hit during the pandemic.

The state’s three racetracks held 2,103 races in 2020 and wagers topped $547 million, according to the commission’s 2020 annual report, its most recent. Betting in 2020 fell by nearly half from 2019, when about $1 billion was wagered on more than 2,000 races, according to the commission’s 2019 annual report.

The post N.J. racetrack probes rise, as more horses test positive for banned substances appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .