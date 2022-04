Broken Bow Police Sergeant Chris Anderson (center) received his pins during the April 26 City Council meeting. Left: Chief Steve Scott; Right: Mayor Rod Sonnichsen. BROKEN BOW—Officer Chris Anderson officially received his pins as Broken Bow Police Sergeant during the April 26, 2022 City Council meeting. Sergeant Anderson was welcomed to the Broken Bow Police Department in January 2019 and now serves as the K9 handler in addition to holding the position previously held by Sergeant Shane Fiorelli.

