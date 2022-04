While the pandemic accelerated the digital shift around the world, it also allowed fraudsters the opportunity to refine and build on their techniques. The Federal Trade Commission reported that in 2021, consumers lost $5.8 billion to fraudsters, but this number most likely is a lowball, as much fraud was likely not reported. The variety of tactics fraudsters can use to steal consumer information are countless, and each one has its own unique way of exploiting current systems to fool security measures.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO