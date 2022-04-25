ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Story Land is Having an All-Ages ‘Past-Bedtime’ Special Event This July for One Night Only

By Joey
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past few years, one of New England's most popular amusement parks has gotten creative with new ways for people to enjoy their park. Story Land took a chance by introducing 'Nostalgia Night' in 2019, when the park transforms into an adults-only playground for the youthful at heart. After the...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

Dance the Night Away! Rockin’ On Riverside is Back for the Summer

We’re all looking forward to Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle this summer. The opening date is set for May 20 to coincide with the Fiddlehead Festival. Many of the things we love about the concert series are coming back like food trucks, vendors and some of the best local bands in the area. There are also some new things happening in 2022. Christy Daggett is the Chair of the Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee. She’s been in that role since August 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Disneyland Brings Back Its Nighttime Spectaculars With New Floats and Celebratory Merchandise

Many of my favorite childhood memories are from the time I spent with family and friends at the Disneyland Resort. From the time I was a very small child, we made frequent trips to go on rides, partake in all the food offerings that you can only get at a theme park, take photos with the characters, and experience the entertainment. While some things have remained since opening day, much has changed since I started spending time at the popular theme park, with upgrades and alterations a constant, and new rides and experiences always being added. After the COVID closure, period of limited capacity, time to rehire previous and hire new employees, and any necessary refurbishment, the theme park is currently celebrating the return of four beloved nighttime spectaculars, with the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks at Disneyland and World of Color at Disney California Adventure Park, followed by Fantasmic! on May 28th.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Attraction Ear Hat Ornaments, Including Pirates of the Caribbean, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Jungle Cruise, and More Arrive on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Some of the most beloved attractions in Disney Parks are the subject of a new bunch of ear hat ornaments now available on shopDisney. If you love turning your way through Toontown, sailing down exotic rivers, or flying to Neverland, these are for you!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Story Land#For One Night#Day Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Mountaintop Cabin Is Perfect If You Need Some Time Away [PHOTOS]

If you're looking to enjoy a beautiful view the next time you travel we found it in Kentucky. This hand-crafted cabin is absolutely gorgeous. There is something so unique and incredible about staying in a cabin that has been hand-crafted from the ground up. Paul Rhoades built this cabin over six years which means you won't find another one anywhere like it. He calls it his passion project.
KENTUCKY STATE
Big Country 96.9

Lay Your Eyes on a Frightening Custom-Made Red Snapper Doll With Legs

In Maine, we have a lot of favorite things that are sometimes difficult to explain to people from away. We have a deep love for Stephen King, despite the fact that he's made people think that only horrific and disturbing things happen in Maine. We also love red snappers, a hybrid hot dog cased in a red skin that snaps when you eat it. So, if you really want to dig deep into the world of nightmares and combine Stephen King's imagination and red snappers, you'd probably end up with this absolutely frightening, custom-made red snapper "doll" shared on Reddit.
ARTS
Big Country 96.9

Niko Moon Drops Summery New Song, ‘Easy Tonight’

Niko Moon has released a euphoric new song, "Easy Tonight," and it’s the perfect breezy summertime singalong. In true Niko Moon fashion, the track transports listeners to a carefree island where “the beer is chеap,” “a country song's on the radio” and “people are singing.” In a way, it invites listeners to slow down and enjoy a welcome respite from the stresses of everyday life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

New Rainbow Winnie the Pooh Mug Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new rainbow-patterned Winnie the Pooh mug is now available at Disneyland Resort. It goes with other Winnie the Pooh kitchenware recently released, and we found it in Pooh Corner. Winnie the Pooh Mug – $14.99.
TRAVEL
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy